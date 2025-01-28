Potatoes in all their vast and varied forms could theoretically top your breakfast, lunch, and dinner table, and still leave room for snacks. But for all that ubiquity, whether they're served as soft as a cloud or deliciously crispy, they're also weirdly unmanageable as leftovers. Mashed potatoes are a particular puzzler, defying the conventional wisdom that you should typically reheat something the way you first cooked it. You probably boiled potatoes in a pot before mashing, but try to toss them back in there and you'll just end up with a coagulated mess, as more starch is released and it all turns to a virtual glue. You should also save the microwave for popping exactly 437 popcorn kernels; the electromagnetic radiator will dry out your spuds.

Instead, remove your mashed potatoes from the refrigerator a few minutes before you wish to reheat to shake off any chill. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Transfer the potatoes to a shallow casserole dish. Add a few tablespoons of love, also known as heavy cream, and fold with a big fork to combine. Do not stir with any vigor, stop as soon as the liquid is combined, and gently smooth out the top. Keep the blend's height below 2 inches; any taller the density will make it take longer to reheat, increasing vulnerability to dryness. For a small amount like a cup or two, start checking for doneness at around five minutes. For whole batches, check the temp after about fifteen.