Yes, Mac And Cheese Can Be A Breakfast Food Too

Gooey, cheesy, melty, and cozy, macaroni and cheese is an all-time comfort food — in part because it's so simple. Butter, cheese, noodles, what's not to like? And thanks to its relatively blank canvas, there are dozens of toppings, mix-ins, and ingredients to seriously upgrade your usual mac and cheese preparation. From jalapeño popper to pimento mac and cheese, if you can dream it up and add noodles, it will probably taste pretty darn good.

You don't really need an excuse to eat mac and cheese throughout the day. But if macaroni and cheese is your favorite meal, and breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, boy, do we have some good news for you. From bacon to hash browns, there are as many ways to give your mac and cheese a breakfast spin as there are ways to order eggs. So if you're hosting brunch for a ravenous crowd, feeding friends after a long run outside, or warming up your family first thing on a cold day, give one of these breakfast inspirations a try.