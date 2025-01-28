Yes, Mac And Cheese Can Be A Breakfast Food Too
Gooey, cheesy, melty, and cozy, macaroni and cheese is an all-time comfort food — in part because it's so simple. Butter, cheese, noodles, what's not to like? And thanks to its relatively blank canvas, there are dozens of toppings, mix-ins, and ingredients to seriously upgrade your usual mac and cheese preparation. From jalapeño popper to pimento mac and cheese, if you can dream it up and add noodles, it will probably taste pretty darn good.
You don't really need an excuse to eat mac and cheese throughout the day. But if macaroni and cheese is your favorite meal, and breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, boy, do we have some good news for you. From bacon to hash browns, there are as many ways to give your mac and cheese a breakfast spin as there are ways to order eggs. So if you're hosting brunch for a ravenous crowd, feeding friends after a long run outside, or warming up your family first thing on a cold day, give one of these breakfast inspirations a try.
Delicious ways to start the day with mac and cheese
Let's start with the simplest option: putting an egg on it. The chefs at Homeroom, a mac-and-cheese-centric restaurant in Oakland, California, that let us recreate their ultimate recipe for the classic dish, top their serving of breakfast mac with crispy bacon, toasted bread crumbs, and a perfectly fried egg. Once you break the yolk and let it run over your noodles, you've basically got an even more comforting version of carbonara. Be sure to top your egg with a generous grind of pepper to complete the delicious picture.
Another easy formula to follow for breakfast mac and cheese? Let omelet ingredients take the lead. If you love a Denver omelet, add diced ham, sautéed onion, and bell peppers to your mac and cheese, and swap at least half your usual cheese for Monterey Jack. If you prefer a Mediterranean omelet, mix feta, spinach, and tomatoes into your pasta just before serving. For a Southwest version, the same rules apply: Try adding jalapeño, onion, bacon, pepper jack, and tomato to your usual macaroni mixture. We'll leave adding an avocado up to you.
A baked approach to your breakfast mac and cheese
If you prefer baked macaroni over stovetop or boxed varieties, why not try a breakfast mac and cheese casserole? You can either prep and bake your macaroni recipe as usual, or add a few breakfast staples like cream cheese, scallions, and bacon. Some chefs will also add an additional egg to the macaroni mixture to keep it extra creamy while it bakes. Ten minutes or so before your dish is finished baking, create small divots on the surface of your mac and cheese to accommodate a few cracked eggs. Return the pan to the oven and continue cooking until the egg whites are set. For an eggs Benedict spin, you can also poach your eggs ahead of time and add them to the top of your baked mac just before serving. Give the entire spread a generous sprinkling of pepper, parsley, or chives.
For an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach that more closely resembles a breakfast hash, top your macaroni with frozen hash browns rather than breadcrumbs before it bakes. You can then repeat the baked eggs process or serve it as is. Name a better way to start the morning — seriously, we'll wait.