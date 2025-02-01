The Important Thing To Look For When Buying Club Soda

Club soda is one of those drinks that people either love or hate. Some adore the borderline-spicy bite of the carbonated water, while others find it hard to swallow. Even if you don't love it, it has plenty of household uses besides being a drink (like cleaning your prized cast iron). But if you're doing a restock of club soda at your local grocery store, you should know that it doesn't all taste the same. Next time you're shopping, check the brand's mineral content, because that's what's going to impact its flavor.

Club soda contains added minerals (it's the key difference that separates it from sparkling water, which usually doesn't have any). These give it a tangier taste, so when you're at the grocery store, make sure you know whether you prefer sparkling or club soda — buying one instead of the other might leave you dissatisfied. Club soda's tangy, somewhat-salty bite is what makes it a good addition to cocktails, which is important to consider if you're stocking up for a party where you might incorporate it into another drink.