The Flavor-Packed Mayo Swap You Need For The Ultimate Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs may be a classic in their unadulterated form, but these little devils actually take quite well to modifications and upgrades. If you think it seems ill-fated to mess with perfection, we've got a flavorful swap that can only improve on it, making your next batch of deviled eggs even more delicious and creamy: French onion dip. There are dozens of ingredients to add to deviled eggs that elevate them in delightful ways, and swapping out the mayo in your recipe for this hors d'oeuvre staple combines several of them for a one-two punch of flavor and texture.

To understand how French onion dip upgrades deviled eggs, it helps to remember that sour cream is the dip's typical base. Skipping the mayo for sour cream makes creamier, tangier deviled eggs, and it's even better when spiked with the umami-rich seasonings you get with dried French onion soup mix — the other ingredient in French onion dip. This mix commonly contains onion powder, dried onion, garlic powder, salt, and parsley, but you can zhuzh it up with other savory elements like celery seed, paprika, and beef bouillon granules (or bouillon paste or cubes).

The result is a blend of flavors that elevate humble deviled egg to new heights by bringing in elements of complexity. Tangy sour cream is the perfect backdrop to the richness of the yolks, while the onion and garlic powders add a savory depth. The optional ingredients play their part, too: Beef bouillon deepens the umami, and celery seed and paprika present a nice warming balance with a touch of zest.