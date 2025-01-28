The Flavor-Packed Mayo Swap You Need For The Ultimate Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs may be a classic in their unadulterated form, but these little devils actually take quite well to modifications and upgrades. If you think it seems ill-fated to mess with perfection, we've got a flavorful swap that can only improve on it, making your next batch of deviled eggs even more delicious and creamy: French onion dip. There are dozens of ingredients to add to deviled eggs that elevate them in delightful ways, and swapping out the mayo in your recipe for this hors d'oeuvre staple combines several of them for a one-two punch of flavor and texture.
To understand how French onion dip upgrades deviled eggs, it helps to remember that sour cream is the dip's typical base. Skipping the mayo for sour cream makes creamier, tangier deviled eggs, and it's even better when spiked with the umami-rich seasonings you get with dried French onion soup mix — the other ingredient in French onion dip. This mix commonly contains onion powder, dried onion, garlic powder, salt, and parsley, but you can zhuzh it up with other savory elements like celery seed, paprika, and beef bouillon granules (or bouillon paste or cubes).
The result is a blend of flavors that elevate humble deviled egg to new heights by bringing in elements of complexity. Tangy sour cream is the perfect backdrop to the richness of the yolks, while the onion and garlic powders add a savory depth. The optional ingredients play their part, too: Beef bouillon deepens the umami, and celery seed and paprika present a nice warming balance with a touch of zest.
How to swap in French onion dip for mayo in deviled eggs
When swapping in French onion dip for the mayo in deviled eggs, use about ¼ cup for a recipe that uses six hard-boiled eggs. Technique-wise, this substitution is as simple as scooping your dip straight from the container and adding it to the separated yolks along with any other ingredients you want, such as crushed potato chips (very fitting for French onion dip). Mix it all up as you would with any other deviled egg recipe; then transfer it to a plastic bag or a piping one, and get to filling those eggs.
After that, you could either serve your eggs as they are or play with some garnishes or extra seasoning. Fresh chives add a bright, aromatic burst of flavor, while extra paprika lends a pretty red accent and a little more earthy sweetness to the ensemble. Finally, if you really want your flavors to pop, turn your salt into an umami-packed seasoning with MSG and sprinkle a smidge onto the eggs. Keep it light-handed; it doesn't need much!