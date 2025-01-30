How Many Shots Of Espresso Are In One Pound Of Coffee?

A lot of people measure their coffee by how caffeinated it gets them, but if you're trying to plan ahead, it helps to know how many shots of espresso you can get out of a bag of beans. A standard shot of espresso is usually about 1 ounce, and depending on the barista or coffee machine, it takes 6 to 8 grams of ground coffee to make an espresso. Generally, if you're buying a pound of coffee (which is 16 ounces), you can expect to get 64 shots of espresso out of it.

There are a few factors to consider that can affect how much drinkable coffee actually comes out of a pound of coffee beans. How the beans are ground, the brewing equipment, and serving preferences all play a role. For instance, you could use this Nespresso tip to turn your coffee pods into espresso, although the measurement may not be quite as precise as a professional barista's handiwork. Additionally, whole beans may lose a small amount of weight during grinding, while pre-ground coffee is ready to use without any loss in mass.