How Many Shots Of Espresso Are In One Pound Of Coffee?
A lot of people measure their coffee by how caffeinated it gets them, but if you're trying to plan ahead, it helps to know how many shots of espresso you can get out of a bag of beans. A standard shot of espresso is usually about 1 ounce, and depending on the barista or coffee machine, it takes 6 to 8 grams of ground coffee to make an espresso. Generally, if you're buying a pound of coffee (which is 16 ounces), you can expect to get 64 shots of espresso out of it.
There are a few factors to consider that can affect how much drinkable coffee actually comes out of a pound of coffee beans. How the beans are ground, the brewing equipment, and serving preferences all play a role. For instance, you could use this Nespresso tip to turn your coffee pods into espresso, although the measurement may not be quite as precise as a professional barista's handiwork. Additionally, whole beans may lose a small amount of weight during grinding, while pre-ground coffee is ready to use without any loss in mass.
A pound of coffee has 64 espresso shots
To start the calculations, we need to convert 16 ounces (or 1 pound) into grams, which gets us 454 grams. Dividing this by 7 grams (the average amount needed for a single shot) gives us about 64 single shots of espresso. If you prefer double shots, which use 14 grams, you'll only get approximately 32 servings of espresso out of a pound of coffee. There's not really a way to squeeze more use out of a bag of coffee, since it's a terrible idea to reuse coffee grounds.
Also, keep in mind that most coffee isn't sold in full 16-ounce bags; instead, it's often packaged in 12-ounce bags. A 12-ounce bag contains 340 grams of coffee, which means at 7 grams per single shot, you'll get about 48 single shots from a 12-ounce bag. For double shots, you're looking at around 24 servings. This, of course, doesn't account for anything else you may use the coffee for, like making tiramisu or even grilling onions. No matter how you like your coffee, the size of the coffee bag you're buying directly affects how far it will stretch, especially if you're making espresso daily. Coffee is expensive, so knowing the math can help you find a bargain.