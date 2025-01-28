How To Use The Hand Towels At A High-End Sushi Restaurant

How we behave in restaurants matters. Whether it's treating a fast food worker with respect, or understanding the rules of fine-dining etiquette, being a better customer leads to a better dining experience for us and everyone around us. This goes double in high-end Japanese restaurants and sushi spots. Japan is famous for its numerous etiquette and decorum rules. While we've covered some pro tips when eating sushi, there's a particular tradition in many higher-end restaurants that some people may find daunting: Oshibori, the damp hand towels set at the table when you arrive.

If you've seen the video where TikTokker Zoe Roe's dad grabs a tightly rolled towel off the restaurant table and pops it into his mouth, thinking it's a marshmallow, you know the potential for faux pas with these little towels is high. But really, learn the basics and you'll be fine. The towel is meant to give your hands a quick cleaning before you eat. (It's considered poor form to dive into your toro sashimi without this step.)

When you've finished wiping your hands, don't place the now-soiled towel randomly on the table or counter. Instead, fold or roll it up and return it to the tray on which it was delivered, or lay it on the table's edge.