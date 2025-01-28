Does It Matter When You Add Garlic To Your Sauté?

Sautéing may seem to be a devil-may-care sort of business: Simply toss your aromatics in a pan with oil until fragrant. However, there is an order to this cooking process, especially when it comes to garlic. You cannot simply add in your chopped garlic along with your onion or mirepoix. Rather, you should wait to add your garlic at the end of your cook, sautéing it for only about 30 seconds to a minute, just long enough to remove the raw flavor.

Now, you may be wondering why adding garlic last is essential. After all, what makes it different than other aromatics, such as onions and carrots? For one, garlic has a lower moisture content than onions and a higher sugar content. This makes it more prone to burning. Additionally, garlic has a much smaller surface area, which means it can overcook faster than other ingredients. This is especially true for finely diced garlic. And overcooking garlic can come down to a few seconds, with its flavor turning from fragrant to bitter and harsh in no time. This can happen even if your garlic hasn't gone black; even some browning might be too much. Cooking your garlic at the end, surrounded by other ingredients, can prevent this from happening. You'll also want to sauté your garlic at a low temperature, as this will help to prevent burning.