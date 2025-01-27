Why Does Your Steak Look Gray (And Is It Safe To Cook)?

Cooking your own steak can seem intimidating at first. But, as long as you understand the common steak cuts and desired temperatures, it's not a hard skill to learn. Still, if you've ever purchased a steak from the grocery store only to find that it looks oddly gray as you're about to cook it, you might wonder: Is it safe to eat? The short answer is yes, but you should always keep an eye on any kind of raw meat to ensure its texture and appearance don't veer too far off course.

The simple reason why steak turns gray is exposure to oxygen, through a process called oxidation. When meat is cut and sealed, it avoids much oxygen exposure. However, when oxygen hits that meat's surface, it goes through two color changes: It turns from deep red-purple (its natural color) to bright red, then it starts turning gray as that oxygen continues to make contact with the meat's surface. This applies to any type of red meat, not just a cut of steak; you might notice it in even the best ground beef at the grocery store, too.