Everything We Know About The Costco Strike So Far

Members of the Teamsters union representing Costco employees across the United States voted on Sunday, January 19, to authorize a strike. The measure passed easily, with 85% of members voting in favor of it. This vote does not guarantee a strike, however, as a new contract is still being worked out ahead of its deadline on January 31, 2025.

The vote in favor of the strike was made in an effort to pressure the membership-based wholesale club to comply with the union's terms in contract negotiations, which have been fraught with some serious disagreements throughout the process. In earlier negotiations, Costco nixed proposals set forth by the union regarding paid family leave, sick time, bereavement leave, and policies against employee surveillance.

The union represents at least 18,000 Costco employees, a fraction of the over 200,000 people employed by the retailer in the United States. The potential strike would mostly impact Costco locations in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., so most warehouses nationwide will not be impacted by the possible strike. In preparation of it, last week, hundreds of unionized employees organized practice pickets across the country, from Southern California to Long Island (via X, formerly Twitter).