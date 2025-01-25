What's The Best Way To Store Hard Boiled Eggs?

Storing your eggs properly is an important step, but it's not the first step! First, you want to make sure you know all the tips and tricks for cooking perfect boiled eggs. Perfect hard-boiled eggs don't just happen — they require a little finesse. Start by using eggs that are a week or two old. Older eggs are much easier to peel compared to fresh ones, which can stick to the shell. Next, bring a pot of water to a boil, then reduce it to a gentle simmer before adding the eggs. This helps prevent cracks and ensures a smoother cooking process.

After around 10 minutes of simmering, transfer your eggs straight into an ice bath. This hack makes all the difference in cooling them quickly and making them easier to peel. And, knowing when to peel boiled eggs is key. For the smoothest results, wait until your eggs have cooled for at least 10 minutes. Peeling them too soon can cause frustration, but if you give them time to rest, the shells will come off much easier.

Sprinkle your chilled eggs in salt and eat them as a snack alone, whip up a classic egg salad, add them to your sandwiches, and more. Once you've cracked the code on hard-boiled egg storage, the possibilities are endless.