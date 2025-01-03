Is It Better To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs When They're Hot Or Cold?
Hard-boiled eggs are one of the tastiest, quickest, and easiest snacks to make. There's nothing quite like waking up in the morning to devour one (or a few, we don't judge!) for breakfast. However, after boiling the eggs comes the worst part: peeling off the egg shells. This part sometimes takes so long that it would be easier to just grab a bowl of cereal instead. But do not fret, as there is a hack to make the shells much easier to remove: a bath of ice water. It's a hard-boiled egg tip that even Gordon Ramsay uses for hassle-free peeling.
After the eggs are done boiling, immediately place them in a bowl of cold ice water. The bath will not only cool off the eggs, but also make the shells easier to peel off in large chunks instead of small, aggravating slivers. Leaving the eggs submerged for about five to ten minutes should be the perfect amount of time, then it's as simple as taking them out and peeling away!
Other methods to peel hard-boiled eggs
While many approve of the ice bath method, there are also other ways to improve the way you make (and peel) hard-boiled eggs. Boiling the eggs in water and vinegar (white or apple cider) is one such method. Vinegar can make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel because of the its acid, which breaks up the shell's calcium carbonate and makes it softer. A popular science experiment — often called the bouncy egg – is conducted by leaving a raw egg in vinegar for over 48 hours. After its vinegar bath, the shell can easily be rubbed away and the egg itself will be able to bounce on a hard surface.
Another popular aid in peeling hard-boiled eggs is using a spoon. After boiling the egg and allowing it to soak in an ice bath, crack it enough for the spoon to slide under the nicked shell. Skim the spoon under the shell and it should glide right off — leaving a soft, peeled egg in its place.