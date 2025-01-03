Is It Better To Peel Hard-Boiled Eggs When They're Hot Or Cold?

Hard-boiled eggs are one of the tastiest, quickest, and easiest snacks to make. There's nothing quite like waking up in the morning to devour one (or a few, we don't judge!) for breakfast. However, after boiling the eggs comes the worst part: peeling off the egg shells. This part sometimes takes so long that it would be easier to just grab a bowl of cereal instead. But do not fret, as there is a hack to make the shells much easier to remove: a bath of ice water. It's a hard-boiled egg tip that even Gordon Ramsay uses for hassle-free peeling.

After the eggs are done boiling, immediately place them in a bowl of cold ice water. The bath will not only cool off the eggs, but also make the shells easier to peel off in large chunks instead of small, aggravating slivers. Leaving the eggs submerged for about five to ten minutes should be the perfect amount of time, then it's as simple as taking them out and peeling away!