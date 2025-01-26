Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Hot Dog Is A Deep-Fried Take On The Classic

Being the practical and versatile budget staple that it is, your average hot dog doesn't demand being cooked a certain way: You can boil it, grill it, deep-fry it, and more. As it turns out, a deep-fried hot dog counts as one of Alex Guarnaschelli's favorite meals, particularly if it's from a roadside eatery called Rawley's Drive-In restaurant in Fairfield, Connecticut. There, Guarnaschelli's favorite deep-fried hot dog is on the menu as one of the house specialties: Called "The Works," it's decorated with sauerkraut, relish, mustard, and confetti-sized sprinkles of bacon.

Rawley's owner, Nick Frattaroli, uses a beef-and-pork hot dog to make this deep-fried flavor bomb. It goes straight into the restaurant's deep fryer to crisp up the skin before it gets thrown on the grill for the finish. It's the kind of crisp that produces a crunch and then a burst of hot dog juices when you take the first bite — it's pretty much hot dog heaven. If you live near Fairfield, nabbing one of these dogs is as easy as hopping into your car and driving to Rawley's. If that's out of your geographic reach, however, the dog isn't complicated to make, which means you simply must try to replicate it at home.