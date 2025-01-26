The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Sweet And Tangy BBQ Sauce

Barbecue sauce took over the world after Dominican missionary Père Labat first documented it in the late 17th century. However, the sauce of his time was miles away from the tangy, sweet, and smoky delicacy we all love today. Instead, at the time it was a simple blend containing chile peppers and lime juice.

But as the recipe traveled across continents, it began picking up various ingredients like salt, vinegar, and mustard, and became especially popular in the American South. At the beginning of the 20th century, the Atalanta-based Georgia Barbecue Sauce Company became the first to bring the sauce to the market, prompting many other companies to join in and experiment with its flavors.

Today, barbecue sauce can be found in nearly everyone's kitchen, making dishes like easy slow cooker pulled pork unimaginable without its distinctive sweet and spicy taste. And with more than 240 producers in the United States, as suggested by Statista, the options and flavors to choose from are practically unlimited.

But if you're someone who prefers to skip store-bought barbecue sauces and experiment on your own, you surely know that your homemade barbecue sauce will taste unforgettable with an extra condiment. And while you might be wondering which one, let's introduce canned cranberry sauce or jelly to the stage. You'll be blown away by how cranberries and their tartness can elevate your meat game when combined with orange juice, brown sugar, ketchup, Dijon mustard, and last but not least Worcestershire.