The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Sweet And Tangy BBQ Sauce
Barbecue sauce took over the world after Dominican missionary Père Labat first documented it in the late 17th century. However, the sauce of his time was miles away from the tangy, sweet, and smoky delicacy we all love today. Instead, at the time it was a simple blend containing chile peppers and lime juice.
But as the recipe traveled across continents, it began picking up various ingredients like salt, vinegar, and mustard, and became especially popular in the American South. At the beginning of the 20th century, the Atalanta-based Georgia Barbecue Sauce Company became the first to bring the sauce to the market, prompting many other companies to join in and experiment with its flavors.
Today, barbecue sauce can be found in nearly everyone's kitchen, making dishes like easy slow cooker pulled pork unimaginable without its distinctive sweet and spicy taste. And with more than 240 producers in the United States, as suggested by Statista, the options and flavors to choose from are practically unlimited.
But if you're someone who prefers to skip store-bought barbecue sauces and experiment on your own, you surely know that your homemade barbecue sauce will taste unforgettable with an extra condiment. And while you might be wondering which one, let's introduce canned cranberry sauce or jelly to the stage. You'll be blown away by how cranberries and their tartness can elevate your meat game when combined with orange juice, brown sugar, ketchup, Dijon mustard, and last but not least Worcestershire.
How to make the best cranberry BBQ sauce
If you consider yourself a true barbecue sauce fan, odds are you're already familiar with the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store. And while there might be some decent brands on the shelves, nothing can beat a homemade barbecue sauce with a cranberry twist!
If you've got some leftover cranberry sauce from the holidays, this is the best way to put it to good use. If not, because your guests couldn't resist finishing it all last time, no need to worry, as there are plenty of options to choose from. Just run to your nearest supermarket and pick up a can.
You'll be amazed by how simple the preparation process is. And the best part is, it will take you no longer than 20 minutes. So, once you've gathered all the necessary ingredients at your station grab a large pot and mix them all inside. Then, set your stove to low heat and gently stir the mixture until everything thickens and the flavors blend beautifully.
After the sauce reaches room temperature, feel free to glaze it over a rack of tender and spicy ribs, brush it onto a platter of sweet and tangy chicken wings, or if you're feeling extra adventurous, mix in a splash of bourbon in your cranberry barbecue sauce and serve it as a side dish next to your smoked turkey and creamy mashed potatoes.