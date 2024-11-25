A Spoon Salad Is The Practical Way To Get Flavor In Every Bite

By this point, it's no secret that TikTok is the new haven for foodies from around the globe. All it takes is for one video to gain traction, and suddenly everyone is eating salad made from a single cucumber. Or, perhaps you wowed your friends at your last bonfire by making a savory build-your-own s'more bar. Whether you love these trends, or love rolling your eyes at them, it seems TikTok is coming at us with yet another potentially life-changing meal hack: tasty and versatile spoon salads.

Before somebody makes the obvious dad joke, this isn't a salad made of spoons. Rather, it's a salad with ingredients chopped superfine so you can eat it with a spoon, ensuring that each bite is packed full of flavor. Instead of stabbing giant pieces of watery romaine with a fork, you can scoop up a delectable mélange of minced veggies, crushed nuts, and legumes evenly coated in tangy dressing.

Spoon salads are also excellent make-ahead meals, especially if you love chewy or fibrous ingredients like legumes, chickpeas, and lentils, or cruciferous broccoli and kale. Making your salad the night before allows the dressing to fully sink into your veggies, intensifying flavors and lightly softening hard ingredients to a more toothsome texture. If you're looking for an alternative to the salmon-avocado poke bowl you've been making on repeat, spoon salads may be just what you need.