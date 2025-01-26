The Ingenious Prep Step You Need To Take Before Freezing Tortillas
Sometimes it is hard to use up an entire package of tortillas before they go bad. What if you are simply a household of one or you only bought tortillas for your monthly taco dinner (which can be brought to the next level with this low-mess taco hack)? While tortillas do not have the shortest shelf life, they come in large quantities that can be hard to use up in a specific timeframe. Once opened, both flour and corn tortillas can go bad within a week. However, they can last longer if you store them in the freezer. Thankfully, there is a hack for easy freezer storage that is perfect for anybody struggling to get through an entire package of tortillas before they spoil.
In order to store tortillas in the freezer for easy access, the tortillas can be individually rolled and placed back in the plastic packaging. This eliminates the need to place parchment paper between each tortilla to keep them from freezing together. Instead, remove each tortilla from the plastic-sealed bag and roll each tortilla into a cylinder. Then, place each roll back into the bag and simply pop the bag in the freezer. When ready to defrost, pull out however many rolls are needed and pop your tortillas in the microwave. You can also leave them on the counter or in the refrigerator to thaw. Frozen tortillas last for about six to eight months. Voila! Now you have single-serve tortillas at your convenience.
How to tell if a tortilla has gone bad
While many say it is safe to freeze tortillas, others caution against it. Mission Foods states on its website that one should not freeze their tortillas as the brand "cannot be liable for the quality, safety, and characteristics of the product under these conditions, especially if the customer freezes the product at the end of its ambient shelf life." Meanwhile, another tortilla company, Guerrero, encourages its consumers to freeze its products, but warns against thawing them in the microwave. A third, Old El Paso, gives the okay to freeze its tortilla products and thaw in the microwave, but recommends ensuring the wraps are individually covered in plastic wrap to preserve their texture and taste.
As each company issues different warnings, it is important to practice food safety when freezing tortillas and be aware of the signs of expired tortillas. There is no use in freezing tortillas that are already at the end of their shelf life, as you are just preserving low-quality food.
Before freezing and eating tortillas, ensure that there have been no changes in their color or smell. Expired tortillas may have a slight green appearance or unusual dark spots. They also may develop a sour or otherwise unfavorable smell. Lastly, when tortillas go bad, they develop a hard and stiff texture. So, if you are unable to easily roll your tortillas for the freezer storage hack without them breaking, you may want to reevaluate their quality.