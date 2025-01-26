The Ingenious Prep Step You Need To Take Before Freezing Tortillas

Sometimes it is hard to use up an entire package of tortillas before they go bad. What if you are simply a household of one or you only bought tortillas for your monthly taco dinner (which can be brought to the next level with this low-mess taco hack)? While tortillas do not have the shortest shelf life, they come in large quantities that can be hard to use up in a specific timeframe. Once opened, both flour and corn tortillas can go bad within a week. However, they can last longer if you store them in the freezer. Thankfully, there is a hack for easy freezer storage that is perfect for anybody struggling to get through an entire package of tortillas before they spoil.

In order to store tortillas in the freezer for easy access, the tortillas can be individually rolled and placed back in the plastic packaging. This eliminates the need to place parchment paper between each tortilla to keep them from freezing together. Instead, remove each tortilla from the plastic-sealed bag and roll each tortilla into a cylinder. Then, place each roll back into the bag and simply pop the bag in the freezer. When ready to defrost, pull out however many rolls are needed and pop your tortillas in the microwave. You can also leave them on the counter or in the refrigerator to thaw. Frozen tortillas last for about six to eight months. Voila! Now you have single-serve tortillas at your convenience.