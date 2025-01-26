The One Time McDonald's And A Michelin-Starred Chef Joined Forces

When you think of McDonald's, images of fine dining and gourmet food probably don't come to mind. Sure, the fast food chain serves up some tasty burgers, crispy fries, uniquely battered nuggets, and dreamy McFlurrys (when its ice cream machines are working). But, overall, the chain is most known for its convenience, low prices, and quick service, not Michelin star level food. However, in 2021, the chain challenged this notion, by teaming up with Paul Cunningham, a two-star Michelin chef. Cunningham is an English born chef who works primarily in Denmark, where his two-star Michelin establishment is located. His culinary philosophy elevates tradition in food rather than keeping to what is trendy, a philosophy that he carried over to his work with the golden arches.

McDonald's and Cunningham released its collaborative burger in January of 2021. The burger was called The Homestyle Bearnaise, and it featured a beef patty topped with potato sticks, lettuce, cheddar cheese, a smoked onion puree, and, of course, a delicious Béarnaise sauce. Now, you wouldn't be amiss in not recalling such a unique collaboration, as this burger was only released in Denmark. However, though the collaboration was relegated to one market, it did stir up quite the controversy in the culinary field, with some chefs, including Christian Puglisi, expressing their distaste for the collaboration online.