Do Any Movie Theater Chains Serve Alcohol?

In Wichita, Kansas, the ultimate movie night destination was Warren Theatre. This luxury theater chain, which was founded in Wichita by Bill Warren, was bought out by Regal Cinema in 2017. But during its heyday, Warren Theatres were known for their distinctive, art deco-inspired murals, cushy seating, giant movie screens, and unique dining options, which could include not just an on-site dinner, but drinks and meals delivered straight to your seats. Special theaters were reserved for patrons ages 21 and over, who could even order alcohol during the show.

While it's rare to find a movie theater that offers an experience on the same level as Warren Theatre, being able to order alcohol at the cinema, at least, is an experience you can enjoy elsewhere. Regal's Warren and Cinebarre locations still allow you to order not just a full menu of food but margaritas, signature cocktails, and more without leaving your seat. And this is in addition to Regal locations that have a full bar serving up both classic cocktails and themed twists on your favorite drinks, like their "Wicked"-inspired strawberry rum punch and green tea cocktails.

But Regal isn't the only one providing a 21-and-over menu to movie-going adults. AMC Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Cineplex, Marcus, and Cinemark are other national theater chains where you can order alcohol in addition to your perfectly-buttered tub of popcorn.