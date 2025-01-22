Do Any Movie Theater Chains Serve Alcohol?
In Wichita, Kansas, the ultimate movie night destination was Warren Theatre. This luxury theater chain, which was founded in Wichita by Bill Warren, was bought out by Regal Cinema in 2017. But during its heyday, Warren Theatres were known for their distinctive, art deco-inspired murals, cushy seating, giant movie screens, and unique dining options, which could include not just an on-site dinner, but drinks and meals delivered straight to your seats. Special theaters were reserved for patrons ages 21 and over, who could even order alcohol during the show.
While it's rare to find a movie theater that offers an experience on the same level as Warren Theatre, being able to order alcohol at the cinema, at least, is an experience you can enjoy elsewhere. Regal's Warren and Cinebarre locations still allow you to order not just a full menu of food but margaritas, signature cocktails, and more without leaving your seat. And this is in addition to Regal locations that have a full bar serving up both classic cocktails and themed twists on your favorite drinks, like their "Wicked"-inspired strawberry rum punch and green tea cocktails.
But Regal isn't the only one providing a 21-and-over menu to movie-going adults. AMC Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Cineplex, Marcus, and Cinemark are other national theater chains where you can order alcohol in addition to your perfectly-buttered tub of popcorn.
Who's serving what?
As said before, certain Regal locations have a full bar service. But what about the others? Many AMC locations are home to MacGuffins Bar, which invites AMC guests to "sip some showtime fun." The menu includes signature cocktails, craft beer, wine, canned hard seltzer and more. If stopping by the bar before seeing a blockbuster, keep an eye out for a drink inspired by your movie of choice. And they are also known for serving unique, seasonal offerings like their bright green "spruce juice" for the holidays.
As Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says on its website, "'Drafthouse' is in our name for a reason." At every location of this unique theater chain, you'll find a carefully selected menu of craft beer, along with cocktails reminiscent of both classic and modern movies, and a variety of wine. Alamo frequently has limited-time-only pint glasses based on current films, so you can drink your favorite brew in style and take home a great souvenir.
Cineplex and Cinemark both offer beer, seltzer, and wine, with Cinemark also offering frozen drinks and specialty cocktails (at select locations). You can also order food and drinks from the Take Five Lounge at participating Marcus Theatres.
If you don't typically order alcohol but want to go all-out on your next movie date, avoid common cocktail-ordering mistakes like failing to read the menu before asking questions about it or instructing the bartender to make your drink "strong." This can ensure a smooth ordering experience and a stress-free evening for all.