We Can Thank Jell-O For The Invention Of Poke Cakes

It was the 1970s, an era in which women were entering the workforce in unprecedented numbers. Looking to cash in on the needs of time-strapped families, companies were introducing fast prep food products like Hamburger Helper and Mug-O-Lunch (an instant meal from Betty Crocker). At General Foods Kitchens, they were hard at work on a new way to sell Jell-O since the popularity of gelatin salads had begun to wane. They hit on a simple solution that also meant more sales of General Mills' other products, like Cool Whip and boxed cake mixes.

In 1976, General Mills began advertising its new recipe — the "Jell-O Gelatin Poke Cake" — and included it in recipe booklets. It's a simple yet brilliant idea. After baking your cake, you plunge a chopstick or similarly shaped object into multiple spots on the top of the cake, pour in a colorful Jell-O syrup, and let it set in the fridge. Once chilled, you'd plop Cool Whip on top, and voilà you've got a fancy striped dessert to wow your friends and family with. The poke cake was simple to make, added a burst of flavor and moisture to a boxed cake mix, and still let you get creative.