Organic Vs Non-GMO: What's The Difference Between The Two?

Consumers are seeking out and finding a jumble of certifications, claims, allergen disclosures, "free-from" statements, and more whenever they pick up a product in the grocery store. Two of the labels they increasingly look for are organic and non-GMO –- so much so that Costco has now become the largest retailer of organic foods in the United States. Yet, even after spending $6 billion for organic foods at Costco alone, many shoppers don't know the difference between organic and non-GMO and often think they are one and the same. To know what you're paying for, it's important to know exactly what it means when you're buying either one.

Non-GMO is just one of the requirements organic foods must meet in order to be certified as organic. The organic certification program, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a voluntary program that oversees how animals are raised; how, where, and when crops are grown; how pests are managed; and prohibits the use of three core components of modern agriculture: synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The goals are to preserve farm resources, encourage balance in the environment, and conserve biodiversity.

In order to achieve an organic certification, 95% of the ingredients in foods that are labeled organic must be organic themselves. The remaining 5% must be from a list of approved non-organic ingredients. Products that are labeled "made with organic ingredients" must contain at least 70% organic ingredients and all remaining ingredients must be made non-GMO, among other requirements.