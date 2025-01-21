Your Favorite Restaurant's Kitchen Could Actually Be Staffed By Robots

You might love a Rosie the Robot in the house to cook and clean as she did in the Jetsons' home, doing all the thankless tasks. But for restaurants, this is already a reality; Robots exist for monotonous and mundane tasks such as chopping, slicing, flipping, sautéing, frying, cleaning, and prepping. It might take a human employee an entire shift to prep enough potatoes for the rest of the evening, but a task like this is perfect for automation.

Robots are not exactly mainstream in the restaurant industry yet, but some of your favorite restaurants may have already tested them out. A robot name aptly named Flippy was installed at White Castle to flip burgers, and another version called Flippy Lite was used to automate the process of making tortilla chips at Chipotle. There are of course the cute robot servers, which wheel around the dining room leading customers to their tables and delivering trays of food. If you can't get enough of the automated life, the CaliExpress by Flippy pop-up restaurant in Pasadena, California, was fully operated by robots.

Beverages are also a focus for automation. A company called Artly produces barista robots that craft your latte from start to finish, while Blendid's small robot booths whip up customized smoothies. If you like consistency when it comes to your favorite cocktail, robots can help here, too; Makr Shakr has created a robot bartender that is installed on some Royal Caribbean cruises.