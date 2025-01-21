How To Thicken Your Slow Cooker Stew Without Adding Anything Extra

The slow cooker is perfect for busy weeknights or days when you just want a low-effort meal. It's also excellent for cozy winter stews because it helps the meat get nice and tender by sitting in hot liquid for hours. But if you've spent all day cooking the perfect stew only to realize it's too thin, there is an easy fix: Slightly open your slow cooker lid to let the stew thicken.

As a slow cooker heats food, water evaporates, but those vapors don't get too far. They become trapped along the inside of the lid, where they turn back into water droplets thanks to condensation, and ultimately end up right back in the stew. As a result, the stew doesn't thicken up so well. But if you just slightly tilt the lid, most of the heat will stay in the slow cooker, yet those water vapors will be able to escape, ultimately letting your stew thicken up.