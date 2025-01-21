How To Thicken Your Slow Cooker Stew Without Adding Anything Extra
The slow cooker is perfect for busy weeknights or days when you just want a low-effort meal. It's also excellent for cozy winter stews because it helps the meat get nice and tender by sitting in hot liquid for hours. But if you've spent all day cooking the perfect stew only to realize it's too thin, there is an easy fix: Slightly open your slow cooker lid to let the stew thicken.
As a slow cooker heats food, water evaporates, but those vapors don't get too far. They become trapped along the inside of the lid, where they turn back into water droplets thanks to condensation, and ultimately end up right back in the stew. As a result, the stew doesn't thicken up so well. But if you just slightly tilt the lid, most of the heat will stay in the slow cooker, yet those water vapors will be able to escape, ultimately letting your stew thicken up.
Keep the lid tilted for thicker slow-cooker meals
The trick is to keep the lid on as much as possible; Otherwise, the slow cooker won't properly trap heat to cook the stew. So don't remove the lid entirely. This method is ideal for broth-based stews, which don't thicken up easily due to broth being made mostly of water. Dairy, such as cream, can help a stew or soup thicken. Be careful about letting too much water evaporate in a cream-based stew or it could become too thick.
If you're using the slow cooker for a sauce, the same rule with dairy applies. If you're making a basic tomato sauce, though, it might be best to tilt the lid because tomatoes have so much water that you could end up with sauce that's too thin. Keep an eye on the sauce or stew as it heats to ensure you don't remove more water than intended. With a little adjustment, you can cook up the satisfying stew of your dreams.