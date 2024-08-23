The Only Reason You Should Open The Lid When Making A Slow Cooker Meal

Slow cookers — sometimes called Crock-Pots, due to the famous brand name — are one of the most dependable kitchen appliances. They've been around for decades, and, despite becoming more visually modern through the years, these countertop cookers have basically remained the same. Using a slow cooker is easy, but the best part of these contraptions is that you can leave them on all day, allowing you to start a meal in the morning and have it ready after work. But using one requires following a few pieces of advice, including avoiding making common slow cooker mistakes, like opening the lid. Still, there is one time when you can open the lid: to thicken whatever is inside.

Slow cookers are sealed, and the heat creates steam. That steam evaporates, but since it can't make it into the air, it turns into condensation on the slow cooker's lid. For that reason, very little moisture escapes while the food cooks, which is good for some dishes, but it can be a problem if you're attempting to make a thick soup or sauce.