What To Consider When Baking Bread On A Cookie Sheet

When professional bakers are trying to make a loaf with a fluffy interior and a crunchy exterior, they'll commonly use a Dutch oven. Dutch ovens are lauded by bread-heads because they trap in moisture, which creates a crisp crust. You can recreate this effect with a cookie sheet with a few extra steps.

Start by keeping your baking sheet in the oven as it preheats. Meanwhile, prepare your dough on a sheet of parchment paper. Once the oven is ready, take the cookie sheet out, quickly put a few ice cubes on it, then place the parchment paper and dough over the ice. Before you put it back in the oven, cover everything with something heat-safe, such as a large aluminum serving tray. No matter what you're baking, don't forgett to rotate your pan. About 15 minutes before the bread is done, remove the cover, finish baking, and you'll be left with a perfectly crispy loaf.