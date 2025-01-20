What To Consider When Baking Bread On A Cookie Sheet
Baking bread may seem like a complex process to some home cooks, and many types of breads do require special equipment to make properly. For example, classic sandwich bread starts with a very squishy dough and needs to be made in a loaf pan to achieve its soft texture. However, there are plenty of other breads that you can make with nothing more than a cookie sheet. As long as you're working with a firm dough that won't flatten out on the tray, you should have no problem making bread a dedicated bread pan. Some of the best breads to make on a cookie sheet include focaccia, rolls, buns, soda bread, rye, and even challah. Since the baking sheet doesn't have a way to support the dough as it bakes, make sure you avoid the kneading mistake that will stop bread from rising.
How to recreate a Dutch oven with a cookie sheet
When professional bakers are trying to make a loaf with a fluffy interior and a crunchy exterior, they'll commonly use a Dutch oven. Dutch ovens are lauded by bread-heads because they trap in moisture, which creates a crisp crust. You can recreate this effect with a cookie sheet with a few extra steps.
Start by keeping your baking sheet in the oven as it preheats. Meanwhile, prepare your dough on a sheet of parchment paper. Once the oven is ready, take the cookie sheet out, quickly put a few ice cubes on it, then place the parchment paper and dough over the ice. Before you put it back in the oven, cover everything with something heat-safe, such as a large aluminum serving tray. No matter what you're baking, don't forgett to rotate your pan. About 15 minutes before the bread is done, remove the cover, finish baking, and you'll be left with a perfectly crispy loaf.