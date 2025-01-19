Lid On Vs Lid Off: The Key To Perfectly Cooked Stew

There's a famous line in the sitcom "Arrested Development" where actor Carl Weathers gives some unsolicited, money-saving advice to a character about to throw out some rib bones: "Whoa, whoa, whoa. There's still plenty of meat on that bone. Now you take this home, throw it in a pot, add some broth, a potato. Baby, you got a stew going." Of course, while a basic stew is often considered a fairly simple dish to make, you may want a few more instructions than that.

An important aspect of making a stew is, naturally, the stewing process itself. How high of a temperature should you use? How long does it need to cook? And — to our point — do you cook with the lid on or off?

In general, you'll want to cook stew with the lid on. Stew is thicker than its next-of-kin, soup — so while people often simmer soups uncovered in order to aid evaporation (and therefore thickening), this isn't a go-to for stew. Furthermore, keeping the lid on can help the stew cook more evenly, and, because the liquid isn't evaporating out of the pot, the meat stays nice and tender.