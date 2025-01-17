Transform The Flavor Of Premade Cinnamon Rolls With One Simple Addition
Cinnamon rolls can make any morning feel like magic. With their soft, doughy, pull-apart layers topped with ooey gooey, sugary-sweet icing that melts into the swirls of the cinnamon-kissed rolls, this pastry is best enjoyed when scratch-made. But let's be realistic — homemade treats can be a hassle. When the craving hits, and a grocery store bakery is nearby, premade cinnamon rolls are the way to go. Luckily, with the help of one common kitchen ingredient, you can revive potentially stale or simple flavors with a trim of opulence. Enter citrus fruits.
Because you can't control the textures and flavors of a sprawling spread of premade cinnamon rolls, they may not suit your exact tastes. By introducing a drizzle or the zest of citrus fruit, you can solve many of those shortcomings. Citrus is a perfect accompaniment to rich, thick, and creamy icing, giving it a much-needed infusion of zippy, fresh, and juicy goodness. Plus, if the icing is too sweet, the acidity of citrus fruits can temper the cloying taste. The aromatic notes of citrus flirt gracefully with the warming bravado of spicy-sweet cinnamon, culminating in a sophisticated flavor profile that's as subtle as it is transformative.
A splash of freshly squeezed citrus juice is best when you need an on-the-nose tartness or a moisture revival. Citrus zest, on the other hand, is best when you want to introduce a fragrant citrus essence without excess acidity or a change in texture.
Pairing citrus fruits with cinnamon rolls
Citrus fruits come in many shades of flavor, so you have a few options for zhuzhing up cinnamon rolls with their tangy, oasis-fresh goodness. Before you introduce citrus to the store-bought pastries, consider how the different types will influence each bite and which additional ingredients pair nicely with them.
Orange is an excellent option to give your cream cheese-topped cinnamon rolls a creamsicle-esque finish that combines the timeless flavors of both summer and fall. Pair orange-infused premade cinnamon rolls with toasted almonds for a warming, crunchy, and nutty treat. Use lemon for a classic citrus flavor to provide the dessert with a familiar tang that meshes seamlessly and is timeless with classic icing. Just don't forget to top with poppy seeds. For a similar yet slightly funkier take, try imbuing the cinnamon rolls with lime for a tropical twist that pairs blissfully with shredded coconut flakes. Use grapefruit for a slightly more bitter and pungent taste that walks the line between sophisticated and approachable and is perfect for breakfast. Pair grapefruit-tinted cinnamon rolls with chopped dates or dehydrated figs.
Next time you're worried a premade batch of cinnamon rolls won't please a crowd, bust out your favorite citrus fruit and transform the pastries with ease. This simple, no-hassle hack can also be used to improve the flavor of canned cinnamon rolls.