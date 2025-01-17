Transform The Flavor Of Premade Cinnamon Rolls With One Simple Addition

Cinnamon rolls can make any morning feel like magic. With their soft, doughy, pull-apart layers topped with ooey gooey, sugary-sweet icing that melts into the swirls of the cinnamon-kissed rolls, this pastry is best enjoyed when scratch-made. But let's be realistic — homemade treats can be a hassle. When the craving hits, and a grocery store bakery is nearby, premade cinnamon rolls are the way to go. Luckily, with the help of one common kitchen ingredient, you can revive potentially stale or simple flavors with a trim of opulence. Enter citrus fruits.

Because you can't control the textures and flavors of a sprawling spread of premade cinnamon rolls, they may not suit your exact tastes. By introducing a drizzle or the zest of citrus fruit, you can solve many of those shortcomings. Citrus is a perfect accompaniment to rich, thick, and creamy icing, giving it a much-needed infusion of zippy, fresh, and juicy goodness. Plus, if the icing is too sweet, the acidity of citrus fruits can temper the cloying taste. The aromatic notes of citrus flirt gracefully with the warming bravado of spicy-sweet cinnamon, culminating in a sophisticated flavor profile that's as subtle as it is transformative.

A splash of freshly squeezed citrus juice is best when you need an on-the-nose tartness or a moisture revival. Citrus zest, on the other hand, is best when you want to introduce a fragrant citrus essence without excess acidity or a change in texture.