The 6 Best Grinders For Indian Spices

As many chefs know, preparing Indian food at home requires an appreciation for the many spices needed to achieve this cuisine's richness and complexity. This also calls for grinding your spices fresh rather than buying them pre-ground. That is why a great spice grinder is an absolute must-have for anyone executing even the most basic Indian recipes at home.

Of course, most spices are available off-the-shelf and ready-to-use. But as Shweta Garg, creator of Masala and Chai, explains, this is rarely ideal — especially when it comes to Indian food. "Over time, pre-ground spices will lose their aroma and intensity," says Garg. If you're tackling dishes known for their reliance on a variety of key spices, then you definitely don't want to do anything that might result in a less-than-stellar dish.

For anyone just getting started, Garg recommends familiarizing yourself with coriander, turmeric, cumin seeds, Kashmiri chili powder, asafoetida, and mustard seeds, as well as the popular spice blend, garam masala. "Combinations of these spices can enable you to make most Indian dishes," she says.

It's also important to know that the sheer variety of Indian spices means you need to take different approaches to grinding. Along with Garg, we spoke with Jasdeep Chawla, chef and founder of Indian Sweet Master and Aanal Kotak, "MasterChef India" guest judge, restaurateur, and founder of The Secret Kitchen to learn about the spice grinders that are up to the task. We looked at a variety of factors ranging from power wattage to blade type to grinding capacity and rounded up six great grinders for Indian spices.