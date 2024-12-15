The 6 Best Grinders For Indian Spices
As many chefs know, preparing Indian food at home requires an appreciation for the many spices needed to achieve this cuisine's richness and complexity. This also calls for grinding your spices fresh rather than buying them pre-ground. That is why a great spice grinder is an absolute must-have for anyone executing even the most basic Indian recipes at home.
Of course, most spices are available off-the-shelf and ready-to-use. But as Shweta Garg, creator of Masala and Chai, explains, this is rarely ideal — especially when it comes to Indian food. "Over time, pre-ground spices will lose their aroma and intensity," says Garg. If you're tackling dishes known for their reliance on a variety of key spices, then you definitely don't want to do anything that might result in a less-than-stellar dish.
For anyone just getting started, Garg recommends familiarizing yourself with coriander, turmeric, cumin seeds, Kashmiri chili powder, asafoetida, and mustard seeds, as well as the popular spice blend, garam masala. "Combinations of these spices can enable you to make most Indian dishes," she says.
It's also important to know that the sheer variety of Indian spices means you need to take different approaches to grinding. Along with Garg, we spoke with Jasdeep Chawla, chef and founder of Indian Sweet Master and Aanal Kotak, "MasterChef India" guest judge, restaurateur, and founder of The Secret Kitchen to learn about the spice grinders that are up to the task. We looked at a variety of factors ranging from power wattage to blade type to grinding capacity and rounded up six great grinders for Indian spices.
1. Faofer Spice and Nut Grinder hits the right wattage
For a great electric grinder, Jasdeep Chawla, chef and founder of Indian Sweet Master, says wattage is important. For larger capacity appliances that can handle a lot of activity, he suggests something with at least 500 watts, up to 1000 watts. With that in mind, the electric spice and nut grinder from Faofer certainly fits the bill.
Chawla also suggests looking for an electric grinder that has straightforward settings and is easy to clean. This pick is notably straightforward with a turnstile knob and two gear options, as well as a transparent lid that allows you to keep an eye on your grind level. It also has three sharp, stainless steel blades. "Always go for a grinder with sharp and stainless steel blades," Chawla says. "This can efficiently grind spices without overheating."
Faofer's grinder also features an accompanying brush and a removable, stainless steel basin. "Spices, when ground, can get stuck in blades and the crevices of the jars," Chawla says. "A spice grinder that comes with a brush cleaner or can easily be cleaned using the tools you have at home should be preferred."
One more thing to consider is the quantity your spice grinder can handle. This model allows for up to 600 milliters, and as one review notes, this makes it great for large quantities. However, it might not be ideal if you're looking for a machine to whip up smaller amounts of spices.
The Faofer spice and nut grinder is available from Amazon for $63.99.
2. Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill can tackle all spices
While Shweta Garg agrees ease of use and a strong motor are important factors, she also looks for electric grinders that can handle the wide variety of Indian spices. This often means looking for a grinder with multiple settings, which Cuisinart's Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill certainly has.
Garg warns against electric grinders that require pressing down on the top to function. "It may not process smaller herbs or hard spices like nutmeg and cinnamon sticks," she says. With 18 different settings from fine to course, this model from Cuisinart operates by twisting a dial at the base of the grinding cup.
This Cuisinart pick also features dishwasher safe grinding bowls, which Garg, much like Jasdeep Chawla, also prioritizes when choosing an electric grinder for Indian spices. Without proper cleaning, you run the risk of trapping residue and aromas in your bowl as well as your blades, which can negatively affect the flavor of your spices. "Avoid choosing a grinder that is difficult to wash by hand," says Chawla.
Like many grinders on the market, this one is notably marketed as a coffee grinder. As one reviewer confirms, this isn't an issue for grinding spices effectively. Its strong motor means it can certainly be used for spices and is likely to handle harder whole spices popular in Indian fare, such as star anise or cardamom.
The Cuisinart Supreme Grind automatic burr mill is available from Best Buy for $59.99.
3. A marble mortar and pestle is a manual must-have
Electric spice grinders are efficient and effective, especially if you're batch grinding or need to move quickly through a recipe. But if you're tackling an Indian recipe that calls for something more delicate, such as fresh coriander, you might want a manual option that allows for total control.
Shweta Garg says she has both a stone and a marble mortar and pestle, which she uses when she needs to lightly smash spices, while Jasdeep Chawla says a traditional mortar and pestle is particularly perfect for beginners. "Not only is it fun to use, it is the best way to grind spices while maintaining their aroma, flavour, and texture," he says.
There are plenty of great mortar and pestles available, but a natural marble option has a few notable elements worth considering. Like a set from Ainsiming, they can be designed with a roughness that enhances friction between the bowl and the pestle, making grinding and crushing easier. With such a simple tool, a few accompaniments are also valuable, like a protective storage cloth, a non-slip silicone pad, a stainless steel serving spoon, and a cleaning brush.
Reviewers note that as far as aesthetics go, a marble mortar and pestle is definitely better than an electric grinder. With this in mind, this is a great pick if any of your preferred Indian recipes call for freshly made garnish, or you want a functional grinder that can also enhance your tablescape.
The Ainsiming mortar and pestle set is available from Amazon for $29.99.
4. Consider a Microplane for specific spice grinding needs
Although this Microplane is marketed to use specifically for grating nutmeg and cinnamon, it can be a handy addition to your grinder collection. This is especially true when you consider just how essential these two ingredients are when it comes to Indian cooking. Using a microplane allows you to grind cinnamon and grate nutmeg for everything from sweet chai masala to savory butter chicken.
As our experts highlighted, it's important to remember that the sheer variety of Indian spices means you often have different grinding needs. In fact, Jasdeep Chawla says this is the main reason he prefers to grind his spices fresh rather than buying pre-ground options, and a manual grinder is a great way to ensure you're getting the finish you want — in come cases, it offers more control than an electric grinder. "You can customize the grind size to suit the specific needs of the dishes," he says.
Of course, if you're looking for a one-size-fits-all grinder, this might not be the best option. But for a supplemental pick to add to your grinder collection, a Microplane is a great, dedicated tool that's also well-priced and easy to store. These days, long and slender graters are often called microplanes, but the name actually belongs to a specific brand. The core Microplane model features a twist-to-grind mechanism that works much like a pepper mill, making it easy to use, as well as simple to rinse and hand-wash.
The Microplane manual spice mill is available from Amazon for $17.99.
5. Cuinsart Spice and Nut Grinder is a great starter model
Whether it's because of cost, capabilities, or storage space, it's understandable if you want an electric spice grinder, but you're not sure you want to commit to anything too over-the-top. In that case, consider starting small and working your way up to something more professional grade — if and when you're ready. The Cuisinart spice and nut grinder is a great option for this, with amazing reviews and all the basic functionality you'll need.
Featuring stainless steel blades sharp enough to handle both nuts and spices, this mini model also features a 200-watt motor — comparatively great for its small size. The lid and bowl are also detachable and dishwasher safe, making clean-up as easy, too.
Reviewers are delighted at the small appliances's efficiency and ability to grind various herbs and spices to different textures, from coarse to fine. One specifically named cinnamon, cloves, and peppercorns as working particularly well. This bodes well for shoppers looking to grind spices that are widely used in Indian cuisine.
While the bowl only holds 90 grams, this shouldn't be an issue if you're early on in your spice-grinding journey. As Jasdeep Chawla notes, for anyone just getting started, simple is ideal. "Start small and once you gain a deeper knowledge of the spices and start having fun with it," says Chawla. Then, once you're ready, expand your budget and go bigger if needed.
The Cuisinart SG-10 electric spice-and-nut grinder is available form Amazon for $39.95.
6. Tabakh Lite Stone Wet Grinder offers professional level grinding at home
For a more professional grade option, Aanal Kotak, "MasterChef India" guest judge, restaurateur, and founder of The Secret Kitchen, says she suggests a stone-based electric grinder. "The blade inside has stone particles embedded in it, and that really helps to grind the spices in a smooth way and release wonderful flavors," she says. A stone wet grinder from Tabkah is one potential option, ideal for anyone looking to take their at-home grinding to the next level.
With a 230-watt motor, this machine relies more on the power of the stone blades than the strength of the motor. It also offers a capacity of 1½ liters, making this appliance a bit more of a commitment — both because it's a larger machine, and because it comes in at a noticeably higher price point. But if you're looking to elevate your current approach to Indian cooking and spice grinding, you're likely to find this to be the most efficient and versatile option on the list.
As another positive, Kotak says stone-based electric grinders allow you to grind your spices quickly, and this helps with flavor enhancement. "If we grind the spices for a longer time, they will release all their oils, lose the aroma, and all the flavor will get burnt due to the heat produced during grinding," she says.
The Tabakh Lite 1½-liter stone wet grinder is available from Amazon for $174.99.
Methodology
When it comes to grinding Indian spices at home, the best approach is to consider your kitchen's needs. We looked at electrical versus manual, and assessed each option's ability to handle the varying capacities, textures, and grinding levels required of Indian spices.
In terms of electrical grinders, all our experts agree that stainless steel or stone blades are integral. A machine with a high capacity is relevant if you're planning a large meal or want to batch-grind your spices, but if you're preparing smaller dishes, this might not be a must-have. Far more important are the available settings. Having a machine that can handle the many consistencies of Indian spices can set an electric spice grinder apart from a manual option.
On the other hand, a stone or marble mortar and pestle or an efficient microplane are options our experts note you'll find in most Indian kitchens. If you're just getting started with blending your own spices, or if you want something that's dedicated to a specific kind of spice, consider adding or supplementing your electric grinder with a manual option.
No matter what, look for a spice grinder you want to use, and transition away from pre-ground options. "I can't stress the beauty of freshly ground spices enough," says Jasdeep Chawla. "When we grind our own spices, we consume them in their most organic form which is healthy and flavorful at the same time."