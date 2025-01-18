The Last Meal Neil Armstrong And Buzz Aldrin Had Before Going To The Moon

Space exploration is fascinating, down to the meals that astronauts eat. The science of making food meant to be eaten in zero gravity — hot dogs made it to space, too — is a complicated and intricate process. Even something as simple as drinking cups are specially designed for space travel.

Before they ate the first official meal on the moon, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin had one last meal together, on Earth. Along with pilot Michael Collins, the trio shared a simple breakfast together. All in all, the meal included steak, eggs, coffee, and a slice of celebratory cake. This may seem like an unusually simple last meal before their trip, especially since space food isn't necessarily known as fine dining. However, this specific meal is actually a tradition over at NASA, extending back to missions long before the Apollo series. To this day, this traditional last meal is still enjoyed by many astronauts.