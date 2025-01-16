The Italian Feast Angela Hartnett Would Have As Her Last Meal

British chef Angela Hartnett knows her way around a meal. She's worked under the exacting Gordon Ramsay, opened her own restaurants to great renown, and even earned a Michelin star. Now, Hartnett is a much more familiar presence on our small screens thanks to the Dish video podcast she co-hosts with broadcaster Nick Grimshaw. While Hartnett can cook anything her guests ask for, her heart lies in her Italian roots, as her cookbook "Angel Hartnett's Cucina: Three Generations of Italian Family Cooking" attests.

So it's no surprise that Melanie Dunea asked Hartnett about her hypothetical final meal for My Last Supper, an interview project that's also been turned into a book, the chef opted for an all-out Italian feast. "We would have antipasti with Fellini salami, Parma ham, and some coppa, followed by roast meats like anolini stuffed with braised veal or lamb," she describes. Following the traditional multi-course structure of an Italian meal, Hartnett starts with dry-aged salumi that are easy to eat while catching up with friends and family. For her next course, anolini is an Italian pasta that's either stuffed with meat or served in a hearty broth.

But the food doesn't stop there (this is her last meal, after all). "Then we would have two kinds of pasta," Hartnett says. "One would be made with white truffles and the other would be a pumpkin tortelli." White truffles are wild, rare, and wildly expensive with a rich, woodsy taste. As the price for a pound can rocket into the thousands, white truffles are the perfect finishing touch for a fabulous last meal. Tortelli is a stuffed pasta shape that has a little more un-stuffed surface area than the familiar, often colorful, store-bought tortellini, so there's plenty of the pasta's toothsome bite to accompany the savory pumpkin filling.