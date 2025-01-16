The Budget-Friendly Food That Got Michael Voltaggio Into Cooking
We all have favorite foods from our childhood. There are delicious, packaged snacks like Cheez Whiz, Dunkaroos, and Oreos — or maybe you gravitated towards something homemade like your grandma's legendary chocolate chip cookies or your father's lasagna. For some, these childhood favorites can evoke an array of emotions; nostalgia, happiness, or even grief. But for others, they can spark a lifelong interest. Chef and restaurateur Michael Voltaggio was inspired to get his start in the food industry from one of his beloved dishes growing up: instant ramen.
In an interview with Food & Wine, the "Top Chef" alum explained, "To be honest, the dish that got me into cooking was instant ramen. When I was about 12 or 13, I just started playing around to see what I could do with a package of dried ramen noodles: Let's add an egg to it. Let's add some hot sauce. Let's sprinkle dried seaweed into it and see what happens. All that stuff got me messing around."
Now, Voltaggio has a "Top Chef" win under his belt and currently operates two restaurants. That's right, all of his successes began with just a few packs of instant ramen. You can be just like him (at least as far as the ramen goes). Upgrading a ramen dish is simple and can be done with just a few kitchen staples, such as peanut butter, eggs, or butter.
How to upgrade instant ramen like a pro
There are several says to elevate a bowl of instant ramen. These upgrades work with almost all broth flavors, such as chicken, beef, or chili, and can accommodate those with dietary restrictions. You can bring oomph to your bowl when you add a jammy, soy-marinated egg to your ramen. The egg will make the dish more filling and the runny yolk adds a creamy texture to the broth. However, if getting a perfectly cooked soft-boiled egg feels intimidating, add a sunny-side up or over-easy egg instead. You can also add peanut butter to your ramen — or even butter — for a creamier finish and unique taste. You can also swap out the instant ramen broth with one made of miso paste and water.
Now that you have your basics figured out, don't forget about the extras. You can add crunch to your instant ramen with kimchi. The fermented food brings a tangy, spicy kick to the noodles. You could also add protein to the dish by tossing in cubed tofu, cooked chicken, spam, or even cheese. Vegetables like corn, broccoli, or leafy greens also pair well with ramen and can be sourced as fresh, canned, or frozen. Lastly, you can add a drizzle of chili crunch or hot sauce, along with seasonings or herbs. A handful of green onions? Delicious. A sprinkle of everything seasoning or paprika? Sure. Some dried seaweed? Even better. With all these ideas to play with, you'll be feeling like an aspiring professional chef in no time.