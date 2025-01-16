The Budget-Friendly Food That Got Michael Voltaggio Into Cooking

We all have favorite foods from our childhood. There are delicious, packaged snacks like Cheez Whiz, Dunkaroos, and Oreos — or maybe you gravitated towards something homemade like your grandma's legendary chocolate chip cookies or your father's lasagna. For some, these childhood favorites can evoke an array of emotions; nostalgia, happiness, or even grief. But for others, they can spark a lifelong interest. Chef and restaurateur Michael Voltaggio was inspired to get his start in the food industry from one of his beloved dishes growing up: instant ramen.

In an interview with Food & Wine, the "Top Chef" alum explained, "To be honest, the dish that got me into cooking was instant ramen. When I was about 12 or 13, I just started playing around to see what I could do with a package of dried ramen noodles: Let's add an egg to it. Let's add some hot sauce. Let's sprinkle dried seaweed into it and see what happens. All that stuff got me messing around."

Now, Voltaggio has a "Top Chef" win under his belt and currently operates two restaurants. That's right, all of his successes began with just a few packs of instant ramen. You can be just like him (at least as far as the ramen goes). Upgrading a ramen dish is simple and can be done with just a few kitchen staples, such as peanut butter, eggs, or butter.