Use Frozen Hash Browns To Take Your Chili To The Next Level
A warm pot of chili is one of the heartiest, most comforting dinners you can make. But unless you're feeding a crowd, you are almost always going to end up with leftovers, which can get boring day after day. Whether you're looking for a way to revitalize your remaining stew or just want to try something new and creative with a bowl of fresh chili, look no further than your freezer. Hash browns, whether shredded or served in patty form, make a great topping that will take your leftover chili to the next level. After thoroughly heating them, simply sprinkle your desired amount of shredded hash browns on top or break your patty up into crumbles.
Frozen hash browns are so much more than just a breakfast item you eat alongside bacon and eggs. They are a perfect topper for casseroles, and the patties at Trader Joe's make a great base for other creative snacks. When combined with chili, you're left with a super filling comfort dish. The crispiness of the potatoes brings a pleasant crunch to give your chili a little textural diversity. Hash browns are also starchy enough to soak up all the goodness of the chili without getting soggy and falling apart. Plus, they have a mild flavor, making them the perfect vessel for the bold flavors and spices of chili.
You can even reverse the roles
Only have a couple of spoonfuls of leftover chili? Or just want to give this unique way to enjoy hash browns an even more creative spin? Try reversing the roles of the chili and hash browns. That's right — top the hash browns with chili instead. Again, this works with either shredded hash browns or patties. Just simply prepare the hash browns how you normally would, then spoon some hot chili on top of them. Sprinkle on some cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeños, green onions, and a dollop of sour cream for a play on a loaded baked potato or chili cheese fries. You could even add a fried egg on top for a hearty breakfast option.
Using hash browns in your chili is a great way to make a classic comfort meal a little different and more exciting. It revitalizes leftover chili into a new and delicious creation that won't have you tossing out the contents of that plastic container simply because you're bored of eating it. Whether you prefer chicken chili, a vegetarian option, or a classic spicy beef chili made in the slow cooker, adding hash browns into the mix brings a lovely textural contrast while still letting the stew's savory flavors shine.