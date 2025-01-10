The One Step You Can't Skip For The Perfect Beef Stew

Searing meat for a perfect beef stew is practically an art form. Along with adding the best ingredients to your stew, achieving the proper amount of browning can make or break your dish and set you apart from the crowd of home cooks. When you are ready to cook your meat, you want to make sure the pan is super-hot, that way the meat won't stick to the pan when you turn it, which leads to the next tip. When you sear, you want to make sure you get all surfaces, so give the meat time to get a nice brown, then turn it to another exposed surface for another browning session to add even more flavor.

While some believe that searing will help seal in the juices, the truth is that this technique is more about getting the best possible flavor into your stew. This also means incorporating enough fat into the pan, so if you are working with a trimmed or a lean cut of meat, add some oil to the pan to allow the meat to brown beautifully without sticking or burning. When it comes to the naturally occurring fat in the meat, you want to capitalize on that by rendering it properly, so make sure to place the fattiest side of the meat in the pan first when you begin your sear. Armed with the perfect sear and all the ingredients you need to create a flavor profile to die for, you'll be well on your way to making a beef stew of legend.