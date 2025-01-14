Why Walmart's Store-Bought Carrot Cake Is Far From Your Best Option

Unlike today's trendiest desserts, like pumpkin spice mini sheet cakes or berry chantilly cream cakes, carrot cake can't shake its old-fashioned reputation — or the stigma of its dubious categorization as a "healthier" dessert option. And yet, in spite of the cake's inclusion of nutrient-rich vegetables and the fact that carrot cake has been around since the Middle Ages, it is an enduringly popular treat that's commonly found at wedding celebrations, birthday parties, and backyard barbecues alike.

If you're a fan of the nutty, spiced, sweet dessert but don't have time to make the perfect carrot cake at home, you'll be pleased to learn that you can probably source 10 different varieties, all of which are readily available at your various local grocery stores. Chowhound did just that for our ranking of the best and worst store-bought carrot cakes.

With so much room for variation in the recipe: nuts versus absolutely no nuts, sliced pineapple versus raisins, cream cheese frosting versus buttercream, or a dense crumb versus an airy texture, we were determined to find the best of the best — and perhaps more to the point, the worst of the worst. Unfortunately, we found it with Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Carrot Cake. Marked down for its flavor, frosting, and consistency, Walmart's carrot cake would only have scored well if a cake tasting was somehow more about looks than taste.