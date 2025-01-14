Green Vs White Vs Purple Asparagus: The Difference Explained

You've probably marveled at images of asparagus growing — thin stalks poking up from the earth in peculiar-looking rows. While it might seem a little alien, this is how green asparagus grows. As the asparagus spears emerge from the dirt, they're exposed to sunlight, developing chlorophyll. This is where their color comes from. White asparagus, on the other hand, grows differently. The plant comes from the same seeds as their green siblings, however they're never given the chance to produce chlorophyll. White asparagus is intentionally weighted down with dirt or blanketed in plastic to keep it below the surface. Because they lack access to sunlight, they do not undergo photosynthesis and maintain their pale appearance.

Purple asparagus is a variety that has its roots in Italy. The planting process is akin to that of green asparagus. The spears likely get their violet hue from anthocyanin, a compound also found in red cabbage and purple cauliflower. There are a few common varieties of purple asparagus you might stumble upon at your store this spring: Purple Passion, Pacific Purple, and Erasmus.

In flavor, green is grassy and earthy, white is milder, purple is a bit sweeter. You can use green, white, and purple asparagus in the same recipes. White asparagus is significantly thicker, however, and may need more time to cook. You can also peel before preparing. For a little color-changing magic, you'll also notice that purple asparagus becomes green when heated.