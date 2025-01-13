What To Do If Your Nespresso Machine Gets Moldy

A Nespresso machine is a godsend when you need a quick pick-me-up in the morning, especially if you know the Nespresso hack for effortlessly better coffee. However, like a traditional coffee pot, a Nespresso machine needs to be cleaned regularly to prevent it from growing mold and bacteria. In fact, the National Sanitation Foundation released a study in 2011 that found yeast and mold in 50% of coffee reservoirs in 22 surveyed homes.

Coffee makers like Nespresso are ripe for mold growth thanks to the heat and moisture. However, mold can also grow from the used Nespresso pods as well, especially if left in the machine for too long after use. This is because when the pods are punctured during use, the grounds inside get damp and begin to decompose naturally, resulting in mold formation. Regardless of how the mold accumulates in your Nespresso machine, the good news is that it's relatively easy to deal with.

If your water reservoir has developed mold, cleaning it with warm water and soap is your best course of action. However, the cleaning is a bit more intensive if the mold is caused by a capsule left in too long. First, you'll want to scrub the area with a toothbrush, soap, and warm water. This will help you clean all the nooks and crannies. Wipe everything down until all traces of mold are gone. Then, run the machine with a descaling solution and flush it with water to rinse. Now, you can perfect your latte art without worrying about slurping on some mold.