What To Do If Your Nespresso Machine Gets Moldy
A Nespresso machine is a godsend when you need a quick pick-me-up in the morning, especially if you know the Nespresso hack for effortlessly better coffee. However, like a traditional coffee pot, a Nespresso machine needs to be cleaned regularly to prevent it from growing mold and bacteria. In fact, the National Sanitation Foundation released a study in 2011 that found yeast and mold in 50% of coffee reservoirs in 22 surveyed homes.
Coffee makers like Nespresso are ripe for mold growth thanks to the heat and moisture. However, mold can also grow from the used Nespresso pods as well, especially if left in the machine for too long after use. This is because when the pods are punctured during use, the grounds inside get damp and begin to decompose naturally, resulting in mold formation. Regardless of how the mold accumulates in your Nespresso machine, the good news is that it's relatively easy to deal with.
If your water reservoir has developed mold, cleaning it with warm water and soap is your best course of action. However, the cleaning is a bit more intensive if the mold is caused by a capsule left in too long. First, you'll want to scrub the area with a toothbrush, soap, and warm water. This will help you clean all the nooks and crannies. Wipe everything down until all traces of mold are gone. Then, run the machine with a descaling solution and flush it with water to rinse. Now, you can perfect your latte art without worrying about slurping on some mold.
How to stop your Nespresso machine from growing mold
The reason why mold would end up in your Nespresso machine is largely due to a lack of regular cleaning. You should clean your Nespresso machine and descale on a schedule that suits how often it's used. For example, if you use it daily, you should clean it more often than someone who only uses it once a week.
To prevent mold in the water reservoir, make sure water isn't left sitting in it for too long, and it's good practice to wash the whole thing at least once a week with soap and water. You should also remove capsules as soon as they're cool enough to prevent them from starting to decompose. While some Nespresso machines have an auto-clean function, for those that don't, a weekly wipe-down will help keep them mold-free.
Descaling your machine is another important step that you shouldn't skip, and it's recommended that you run the descaling process every three months or after about 300 cups. This process will help clean out the machine's internal systems, keeping them free of limescale buildup and potential mold. Moreover, descaling is an essential part of keeping your Nespresso functioning as it should because, without it, the quality of your coffee and the machine water flow can decline.