For A Less Fishy Fish Sauce, Try The Italian Version

Picture fish sauce, and it's likely that Southeast Asian cuisine comes to mind. Indeed, the condiment is produced and readily used across the region of the world, especially in Thailand and Vietnam. However, you may be surprised that Italy's home to another version of the anchovy-based fermented sauce. Called colatura di alici, the condiment is an evolved reinvention of garum, which the Ancient Romans ate with everything.

Garum tasted bold, with a savory and salty flavor that didn't hide its fish-derived composition. The sauce was widely employed in many culinary contexts, perhaps as a cover up for low-quality food preservation. However, modern colatura di alici offers a flavor with much less pungency; it's actually a more mild alternative to fish sauce.

Due to a several-year long aging process in wooden barrels, colatura di alici tastes rich, salty, and sea-like in a balanced manner. Fishy notes aren't prominent, and the funk is controlled — the sauce doesn't burst out of the bottle. Instead, it's akin to a nice balsamic vinegar, adding a complex brightness in reserved fashion.