There may be nothing human beings love more than creamy, frozen treats, as evidenced by the fact that it existed well before modern refrigeration. As early as 200 B.C., the Chinese were making proto-ice cream using snow. Explorers and tradespeople brought knowledge of this cold, creamy wonder back to their homelands, eventually leading to the invention of Italian gelato, Indian kulfi, Mexican paletas, and Filipino-style sorbetes — colloquially known as "dirty ice cream."

This cheeky nickname has little to do with the quality of the ice cream, but rather the original perception of it. Sorbeteros have been selling a variety of sorbetes flavors from colorful wooden carts for decades — a sight Filipino children quickly began to associate with cold, tasty desserts. Their mothers, however, were wary of ice cream being sold in the streets and dissuaded their children from asking for it by calling it "dirty ice cream." Of course, these efforts were largely unsuccessful (as anyone who's ever interacted with children could predict) and sorbeteros quickly became a staple of Filipino street cuisine.

Today, the term "dirty ice cream" is used colloquially by Philippines natives and tourists alike to describe this unique treat. The term is no longer a criticism of ice cream sold in the streets, but an affectionate name for something nostalgic to many. Just as American children flock to the sidewalks when they hear the cheerful ditties played by local ice cream trucks, Filipino children are always listening for the ring of the sorbeteros' bells.