Give Your Favorite Mug A Peanut Butter Coating For Rich, Creamy Lattes

Flavored coffee is big business. According to World Metrics, 70% of coffee drinkers worldwide prefer sipping on a flavored cup of Joe over the regular variety. Vanilla is the favored flavor of choice here in the United States — but we're also partial to hazelnut, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and peppermint. If you can name it, chances are you can get it in a coffee.

It's no surprise that peanut butter (a hugely popular food in its own right, with Americans consuming 7.9 pounds of the stuff every year as of 2021, according to World Population Review) has also been given the coffee treatment. Peanut butter-laced lattes have popped up in various forms — but the truth is, you don't need to leave your house to try this game-changing beverage. In fact, all you have to do is coat the inside of a mug with your favorite peanut butter, mix it with a shot of hot espresso, then add some steamed milk, not unlike how you'd make a regular latte. Alternatively, you could add the peanut butter and espresso mixture to a glass filled with cold milk and ice, if you prefer iced coffee. The result is a delicious tasting treat with a texture similar to dalgona — the viral Korean whipped coffee. We'll certainly raise our cup to that!

