Give Your Favorite Mug A Peanut Butter Coating For Rich, Creamy Lattes
Flavored coffee is big business. According to World Metrics, 70% of coffee drinkers worldwide prefer sipping on a flavored cup of Joe over the regular variety. Vanilla is the favored flavor of choice here in the United States — but we're also partial to hazelnut, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and peppermint. If you can name it, chances are you can get it in a coffee.
It's no surprise that peanut butter (a hugely popular food in its own right, with Americans consuming 7.9 pounds of the stuff every year as of 2021, according to World Population Review) has also been given the coffee treatment. Peanut butter-laced lattes have popped up in various forms — but the truth is, you don't need to leave your house to try this game-changing beverage. In fact, all you have to do is coat the inside of a mug with your favorite peanut butter, mix it with a shot of hot espresso, then add some steamed milk, not unlike how you'd make a regular latte. Alternatively, you could add the peanut butter and espresso mixture to a glass filled with cold milk and ice, if you prefer iced coffee. The result is a delicious tasting treat with a texture similar to dalgona — the viral Korean whipped coffee. We'll certainly raise our cup to that!
Why you need to put peanut butter in your lattes
There's more to why you should try this combo than the fact it brings together two powerhouse ingredients. The flavors of coffee and peanut butter actually work extremely well together — something which is evidenced not only by their existing availability, as described above, but also by their use in other beverages (i.e. smoothies and protein shakes).
As well as imparting the coffee with a low key, nutty flavor, the natural creaminess of peanut butter adds a rich, buttery element that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your caffeine-slurping dial. This combination of bold espresso and subtle peanut butter also plays off perfectly against the smooth, velvety milk that's synonymous with a latte (or the cold milk of an iced version if that's what you prefer).
In moderation, peanut butter contains a number of health benefits including good fats and protein, giving you a double-shot of goodness (one for your palate, one for your body) whether you asked for it or not. And finally, as with many of the best recipe hacks out there, this style of latte uses ingredients that you'll probably already have in the pantry.
Experiment with flavor, texture, and toppings
While plain peanut butter is indeed delicious, you needn't be limited to this variety alone. Some peanut butter brands now offer flavored options, meaning you can add another level of deliciousness to your latte with no extra effort. Fix & Fogg, for example, has some particularly tasty peanut butter creations in their arsenal, including those laced with chocolate and even jelly (PB&J latte has a nice ring to it, don't you think?).
On that note, why stop at peanut butter — you could also experiment with any of the other nut butters currently on the market (almond, hazelnut, or cashew come to mind). Similarly, there's nothing stopping you from playing around with the texture of the butter itself; though smooth nut butters are always going to give you the best mouth-feel. And if peanut butter isn't quite your jam, consider using Nutella (or even a mixture ... for your very own drinkable peanut butter cup experience).
Finally, to the matter of garnishes. Whipped cream is an obvious addition, but you could also use marshmallow fluff if you want to channel the flavor of a fluffernutter. Top this with some finely chopped peanuts, a drizzle of salted caramel sauce, a sprinkling of cinnamon or cocoa powder, cacao nibs, or grated chocolate (these latter toppings would work especially well if you're using peanut butter that contains chocolate). Whatever you choose, just know it's going to go down an absolute treat.