For Satisfyingly Crispy Skin, Use One Easy Hack To Pan Fry Your Fish

To make this hack work for you, there are a few things that will help. For one, using a paper towel to blot the fish on both sides and soak up any excess moisture, then salting it will promote the crispiest finished product. (You can also season with your choice of other flavors at this point.) In terms of your cooking vessel, a go-to stainless steel skillet is the best move, while nonstick and cast iron are general no-nos.

You want to use a piece of parchment that's bigger than the fish itself, and give yourself a little room to move it around in the pan if necessary. Also, be sure not to confuse wax paper for parchment — the former does not have the same heat-proof qualities. From there, coat the bottom of your pan with oil, lay your portioned piece of parchment on top, and then brush a bit more oil on the surface. Lay your fish skin-side down first, and watch as it develops that restaurant-quality crispiness in just minutes.

There are some big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish — for example, José Andrés says you're missing the best part of grilled fish if you bypass eating the skin. Thanks to this easy parchment paper tip, you never have to worry that your fish won't live up to your seafood hopes and dreams.