This Sweet Ingredient Is The Key For Succulent Pork
The appeal of pork is easily understood. With a delicious flavor, pleasant texture, and availability in a wide range of cuts, it's a meat that makes an excellent canvas for the home cook. However, it does come with a set of pitfalls — with dryness being a prominent issue. Whether you're preparing large cuts like pork shoulder or pork butt or simply a round of pork chops, you'll want to take steps to inspire better moisture retention.
Well, you likely already have one ingredient for crafting succulent pork: sugar. The sweet pantry staple works to slightly tenderize meat, in complement to the salt in a rub or brine. Furthermore, the foodstuff delivers a fast track to caramelization, as it's a central component in the reason meat changes color as it cooks. Such an outer layer doesn't entrap juices — that's a common misconception — but it does lead to the development of color in a shorter duration. As a result, you'll spend less time waiting for that external crust to develop, thereby avoiding an overcooked interior.
Sugar creates tender and beautifully browned pork
The combination of pork and sugar is long established in certain culinary contexts. Specifically, brown sugar appears in many regional recipes like slow cooker pulled pork, mingling with the spices and salt in dry rubs. In addition to creating more caramelization, sugar also complements the typical flavor profile of the dish, enhancing the pleasantly sweet character. It's an approach to pork preparation that works whether it involves slow-cooking or searing chops; The sweetener merely caramelizes in different durations.
Another method of sugar integration is through a brine. Applicable to a range of pork cuts, this water-based mixture of salt and sugar will dramatically plump the cut of meat, leading to more juiciness in every bite. Plus, the ability to customize seasoning ingredients opens the door to several options of sweeteners, whether it's a syrup or a classic white sugar. Whichever option you choose, don't miss the sweet ingredient; It's an easy addition that makes a big difference.