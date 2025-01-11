This Sweet Ingredient Is The Key For Succulent Pork

The appeal of pork is easily understood. With a delicious flavor, pleasant texture, and availability in a wide range of cuts, it's a meat that makes an excellent canvas for the home cook. However, it does come with a set of pitfalls — with dryness being a prominent issue. Whether you're preparing large cuts like pork shoulder or pork butt or simply a round of pork chops, you'll want to take steps to inspire better moisture retention.

Well, you likely already have one ingredient for crafting succulent pork: sugar. The sweet pantry staple works to slightly tenderize meat, in complement to the salt in a rub or brine. Furthermore, the foodstuff delivers a fast track to caramelization, as it's a central component in the reason meat changes color as it cooks. Such an outer layer doesn't entrap juices — that's a common misconception — but it does lead to the development of color in a shorter duration. As a result, you'll spend less time waiting for that external crust to develop, thereby avoiding an overcooked interior.