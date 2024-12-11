Here's How To Put A Mexican Spin On A Classic Hamburger

Fusion is all the rage now, and people are finding more ways to put spins on familiar foods. Mexican food accounts for 10% of restaurants in the U.S., while Mexican beers keep topping the charts. This cuisine is characterized by bold, savory, and acidic flavors using ingredients that are native to Mexico. When we consider that food culture is defined just as much by its components as its final dishes, it becomes easier to apply the flavor of one country to the food of another. That's why adding a Mexican twist to a classic hamburger is easier than you think.

A hamburger is really just perfectly browned ground beef between two buns — take your pick of toppings. The meat is the heart of the hamburger, so it's essential to make it both juicy and well-seasoned, which is why pan-searing might be better than grilling in this case. In Mexico, cumin, garlic, oregano, paprika, and chili powder can be found dusting a meat dish. Together, any combination of these seasonings can result in a mildly herbal or spicy taste. By working them into the raw ground beef, you'll have a stunning burger patty to grill. You can even take your burger to the next level by using ingredients from a chorizo and beef chili con carne.