Here's How To Put A Mexican Spin On A Classic Hamburger
Fusion is all the rage now, and people are finding more ways to put spins on familiar foods. Mexican food accounts for 10% of restaurants in the U.S., while Mexican beers keep topping the charts. This cuisine is characterized by bold, savory, and acidic flavors using ingredients that are native to Mexico. When we consider that food culture is defined just as much by its components as its final dishes, it becomes easier to apply the flavor of one country to the food of another. That's why adding a Mexican twist to a classic hamburger is easier than you think.
A hamburger is really just perfectly browned ground beef between two buns — take your pick of toppings. The meat is the heart of the hamburger, so it's essential to make it both juicy and well-seasoned, which is why pan-searing might be better than grilling in this case. In Mexico, cumin, garlic, oregano, paprika, and chili powder can be found dusting a meat dish. Together, any combination of these seasonings can result in a mildly herbal or spicy taste. By working them into the raw ground beef, you'll have a stunning burger patty to grill. You can even take your burger to the next level by using ingredients from a chorizo and beef chili con carne.
Finish your Mexican-inspired burger with the right toppings
Once you have a game plan for your burger patties, it's time to decide how to top them off, starting with a spread for the toasted buns. Salsa de aguacate is easy to make from scratch and features avocado, an increasingly popular burger topping in several restaurants. This salsa topping will add a kick of spice, as it's similar to both salsa verde and guacamole, having tomatillos, chili peppers, and avocados for a smooth green consistency. It'll be best to find something that isn't too runny that will stick to the bun.
Now comes the fun part: choosing toppings for the burger. Meat and bread are dense, so acidic flavors are going to help lighten the meal. Pico de gallo (salsa fresca) is made of tomato, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño coated with lime juice — no cooking required. Balance the burger's heat with cool, hydrating vegetables. While lettuce isn't in traditional Mexican tacos, it does make a good hamburger topping, and it would add a nice crunch to our dish. Drizzle crema across the top or add a dollop of melted queso blanco for extra richness. Serve with a side of rice, beans, or corn, and crack open a Jarritos soft drink to pair with your delicious Mexican-inspired burger.