The History Of How Ham Sandwiches Became A Detroit Staple

The United States is full of all kinds of unique regional foods. Ranging from savory to sweet and from big to small, each state has its own culinary staples accompanied by fascinating history. Some cities even have their own cuisine that simply cannot be found anywhere else!

Detroit is a great example of a city with its own special palate. Ham sandwiches might not sound special at first, but Detroit has a specific way of making them: slices of glazed ham topped with cheese, mustard, and veggies, all encased in a roll. The ham sandwich, as well as diners that specialized in making them, rose to prominence all around Detroit, particularly among the working class who needed a quick but filling meal.

Often referred to as ham sandwich places, restaurants began selling and specializing in the Detroit ham sandwich during the '60s. Decades later, the sandwich is as popular as ever, and the recipe has barely changed. Each diner does ham sandwiches slightly differently, mostly with variations in what vegetables should be added, but the basic concept holds strong: a meal that is simple but satisfying.