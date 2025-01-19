The History Of How Ham Sandwiches Became A Detroit Staple
The United States is full of all kinds of unique regional foods. Ranging from savory to sweet and from big to small, each state has its own culinary staples accompanied by fascinating history. Some cities even have their own cuisine that simply cannot be found anywhere else!
Detroit is a great example of a city with its own special palate. Ham sandwiches might not sound special at first, but Detroit has a specific way of making them: slices of glazed ham topped with cheese, mustard, and veggies, all encased in a roll. The ham sandwich, as well as diners that specialized in making them, rose to prominence all around Detroit, particularly among the working class who needed a quick but filling meal.
Often referred to as ham sandwich places, restaurants began selling and specializing in the Detroit ham sandwich during the '60s. Decades later, the sandwich is as popular as ever, and the recipe has barely changed. Each diner does ham sandwiches slightly differently, mostly with variations in what vegetables should be added, but the basic concept holds strong: a meal that is simple but satisfying.
The birth of a blue-collar meal
Every state has its own iconic sandwich, and the Detroit ham sandwich is often considered the worthy underdog that should have a bigger claim to fame. Historically, there is actually a good reason why Detroit in particular is so attached to the ham sandwich. Most ham sandwich places were located near the Dearborn Sausage Co., which supplied ham to many restaurants in the city.
Close proximity to a reliable ham supplier in a city with a large number of working-class citizens proved to be rather serendipitous. Blue-collar workers needed meals that wouldn't take long to make or to eat, and the Detroit ham sandwich fit the bill perfectly. The ham sandwich shops were small and cozy, typically featuring a food counter where cooks could be seen slicing up pieces of ham to make sandwiches all day.
On top of selling ham sandwiches, the sandwich shops of Detroit often also sold whole hams and homemade soups. The good quality and hearty portions of homemade food are what have made Detroit ham sandwich shops (and by proxy the Detroit ham sandwich) so well-loved by the city.