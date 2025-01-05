The Lettuce Rule You Should Always Know For Burgers

For particularly juicy burgers, use sturdy iceberg lettuce to prevent the absorption of juice while also giving the sandwich a nice crunch. Romaine and butter lettuce will work well, too, but keep in mind that while butter lettuce may fold onto the bun well, it lacks the robust crispness of iceberg and romaine.

Beyond lettuce, there are a handful of ways to ensure your burger remains easy to eat. Instead of topping the patty with a slice of cheese, melt a slice of cheese, such as American or cheddar, over the inside of each bun. In addition to the lettuce, the cheese will act as a moisture-resistant coating to prevent the burger's juices from soaking into the bun. Keep drier toppings as close to the top and bottom buns as possible, leaving the ones with higher water content, such as tomato slices, near the center.

If you have the extra time, toast the buns, too. Browning them in butter or mayo makes them crisp enough to withstand a little extra moisture. Even after following all of these methods, it's best to eat assembled burgers as soon as they're done. The longer you let them sit, the greater the chance that those juices will eventually make their way to the bun.