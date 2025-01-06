Semifreddo Vs Ice Cream: What's The Difference?

The New York Times once referred to semifreddo as "ice cream's chic, Italian cousin." These kindred desserts are both frozen, contain heavy cream, and are often made with a custard base, but ingredients aren't the only defining factors of a dish. There are three main differences between semifreddo and ice cream: preparation, presentation, and texture or mouthfeel.

Semifreddo, meaning "half frozen," is an Italian dessert that originated in Italy in the late 19th century, and it is thought to be based upon the French parfait, an aerated, frozen dessert made from egg yolks, cream, and sugar syrup. Ice cream, on the other hand, has origins dating back to 600 to 900 AD in Asia, although the first custard-based ice cream is believed to have been created by an Italian chef known as Francesco Procopio Cutò at his restaurant Café Procope in 1686. Procopio, inspired by Italian sorbet, added sugar and salt to his recipe with cream and eggs, which slowed the freezing process.