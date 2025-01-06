For The Crunchiest Fried Chicken, Look Toward A Popular Instant Meal

There are few greater pleasures in life than biting into a piece of extra-crispy fried chicken. The combination of the tender, juicy meat contrasts the crunchiness of the fried coating in what many refer to as "finger-licking good" form. But there are many mistakes you can make while cooking fried chicken that can cause your crust to go soggy.

Fortunately, there's a product that's probably already in your pantry that can help you achieve that crisp crust you dream of every single time: instant ramen. These pre-fried noodles get even crispier when fried a second time. They also keep the resulting fried chicken crunchy longer.

Your breading station starts as it usually does. Assemble dry ingredients like seasoned flour or cornstarch in the first shallow bowl. The next bowl usually takes egg or egg wash, though you can amp up the texture and flavor by adding the ramen seasoning packet and swapping the egg for a mixture of club soda, flour, and cornstarch. The soda keeps the batter light. For the ramen dish, you can use a rolling pin or mallet to crush the noodles, but there's no need to pulverize them. You get the most satisfying crunch when you keep them fairly uneven in size. From there, it's your classic three-stop breading station — dip your chicken in the dry coating, the wet batter, and lastly, your crushed ramen mixture before frying until golden brown.