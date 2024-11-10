Casserole Vs Cassoulet: What's The Difference?

At one point in their lives, most people have prepared or eaten a casserole, whether it's the green bean casserole your aunt brings every Thanksgiving or the loaded beef taco casserole you gobbled at your last in-office potluck. But it's not everyday one gets to enjoy cassoulet. Casserole, cassoulet ... it's a tomato, tomato type scenario, right? Well, no. Though the words sound similar, the dishes themselves are really quite different. A casserole is a category of food made in a deep pan or bowl, also called a casserole dish, which is baked in the oven.

Conversely, cassoulet is a specific dish said to originate in Castelnaudary, France, in the mid-14th century during the Hundred Years' War. Although it contains ingredients considered expensive to the average consumer, it's often referred to as a rustic dish made with white beans, mirepoix veggies, and several different types of meat, including (but not limited to) confit duck legs, pork sausage, and bone-in lamb stew meat.