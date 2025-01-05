Salted Vs Unsalted Butter: Which Is Better For Mac And Cheese?

While salted butter works best for mac and cheese, it's not the end of the world if unsalted butter is all you have in the fridge. Salted butter can enhance the savory notes of this dish, but you can always use unsalted butter and add salt separately. In fact, when it comes to most recipes, salted and unsalted butter can be used interchangeably.

Of course, it is always best to follow recipes as closely as possible to reap the best possible flavor. But if you have salted butter instead of unsalted for a savory recipe, it won't ruin the dish. Unsalted butter is sometimes preferred, because it gives chefs control over the salt content of their meals. Still, since most recipes call for salt, even if just a pinch, using salted butter instead of unsalted likely won't hurt. Just make sure to taste as you go and adjust the ingredients as necessary.

Note that there is an exception to this rule when it comes to desserts. Sweets like soft butter cakes and cookies often have minimal ingredients, and since pure fats like butter are the star of the show, it's best to stick to the script for these recipes so your sweets don't come out salty. Even if that means an extra trip to the grocery store for a package of unsalted butter, it might be worth your time.