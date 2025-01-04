Where Does Costco Source The Meat For Its Rotisserie Chickens?

Large, flavorful, and barely making a dent in your bank account with the unbeatable price of $4.99, Costco has some of the best rotisserie chickens around. Apart from the minor controversy that arose when the grocery chain announced a switch from plastic clamshell packaging for the chickens to flimsier plastic bags, loyal members appreciate Costco's commitment to quality for these massive 3-pound chickens. Between taking them off the shelf after just two hours to ensure freshness and, even better, not being willing to sacrifice affordability, even if it means Costco doesn't directly make a profit on the product, there's a reason they've retained popularity through the years of surging grocery prices.

But with more than 100 million chickens sold every year, where does Costco source them all? The company's model has changed a little throughout the years, most notably with recent sourcing disputes causing a rift between the chain and Tyson Foods, a major supplier that lays claim to nearly 25% of poultry producers' market shares. Costco continues to do some business with Tyson, and also buys chickens from Pilgrim's Pride and Foster Farms, but after the creation of its own dedicated chicken production complex in Fremont, Nebraska, in 2019, the wholesale club is slowly moving toward having more of its poultry supply be self-owned for the sake of control over quality and pricing.