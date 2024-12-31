How Portugal's Iconic Steak Sandwich, The Prego, Got Its Name

Portugal's culinary culture may not be as widely known as those of other European countries, but its hearty fare that runs the gamut from seafood to stews to sandwiches should be on your radar. And while this nation on the Iberian peninsula is rightly famous for both Port and Madeira wines, there's a whole lot more to explore. One interesting area is the country's sandwiches. You may have heard of the decadent francesinha sandwich that includes ham, sausage, steak, broiled cheese, and a beer and tomato sauce — which has been getting lots of love on TikTok — but there's another beloved Portuguese sandwich worth trying: the prego no pão.

The prego is a bit more low-key than the francesinha, but no less delicious. It's a garlicky steak sandwich on a split roll often enjoyed at bars, festivals, and in small restaurants. Prego means "nail" in Portuguese and relates to how the steak is prepared. You pound thinly sliced garlic into the steak with a mallet, in essence "nailing" the garlic to the meat before sautéing it in butter. No pão means "in bread". But, like most culinary history, there is another origin story behind the name of this tasty dish.