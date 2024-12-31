How Portugal's Iconic Steak Sandwich, The Prego, Got Its Name
Portugal's culinary culture may not be as widely known as those of other European countries, but its hearty fare that runs the gamut from seafood to stews to sandwiches should be on your radar. And while this nation on the Iberian peninsula is rightly famous for both Port and Madeira wines, there's a whole lot more to explore. One interesting area is the country's sandwiches. You may have heard of the decadent francesinha sandwich that includes ham, sausage, steak, broiled cheese, and a beer and tomato sauce — which has been getting lots of love on TikTok — but there's another beloved Portuguese sandwich worth trying: the prego no pão.
The prego is a bit more low-key than the francesinha, but no less delicious. It's a garlicky steak sandwich on a split roll often enjoyed at bars, festivals, and in small restaurants. Prego means "nail" in Portuguese and relates to how the steak is prepared. You pound thinly sliced garlic into the steak with a mallet, in essence "nailing" the garlic to the meat before sautéing it in butter. No pão means "in bread". But, like most culinary history, there is another origin story behind the name of this tasty dish.
An alternative prego sandwich origin story
The other story of how this sandwich got its name revolves around Manuel Dias Prego, a 19th century seaside tavern owner in Praia das Maçãs — about an hour west of Lisbon — who specialized in steak sandwiches and was well-known enough for the prego sandwich to end up with his name. Whichever origin story you believe, what is undeniable is that the prego has a special place in the hearts of the Portuguese, along with some unique regional differences.
Some recipes call for marinating the meat, cooking the steak in wine or beer, or finishing it off with mustard, a hot sauce called peri peri, or a fried egg. And, as the late chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain learned in 2012 while filming an episode of "No Reservations" in Lisbon, the prego is sometimes eaten at the end of the meal. Bourdain's favorite dessert was crème caramel, but after a meal of seafood, he indulged in the traditional Lisbon dessert of a prego sandwich. Whether you eat it as a bar snack or after a seafood feast, the prego is a Portuguese sandwich that nails it when it comes to savory and satisfying dishes.