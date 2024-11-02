Does The Cracker Barrel Restaurant Have Any Relation To The Cheese Brand?

If you've ever taken a long road trip, you're probably familiar with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Each location's long covered porch lined with wooden rocking chairs leads to a quaint shop stocked with gifts, games, old-fashioned candy, and sundries like apple butter, pancake syrup, and corn bread mix. The restaurant chain touts locations in 45 states and serves up hearty Southern fare like chicken n' dumplings, hash brown casserole, and breaded fried okra.

Packed with some tasty hidden gems, Cracker Barrel's menu also features plenty of cheese: cheese sprinkled on salad, melted over eggs and bacon, grilled between slices of bread and ham. With all that cheese in the lineup, curious connoisseurs of the creamy stuff may wonder: Does the Cracker Barrel restaurant have any relationship to the similarly named cheese brand? In both cases, the term "cracker barrel" comes from the large wooden barrels that soda crackers were shipped in. While the two brands share a devotion to dairy, Cracker Barrel cheese has no relation to the Cracker Barrel Country Store.