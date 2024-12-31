Yotam Ottolenghi's Ideal Last Meal Is An Endless Spread Of Mediterranean Classics

Warm, freshly made hummus with wood-fired pita bread. Herbed olives. Greek moussaka. Crunchy, flaky spanakopita and baklava. Mediterranean Greek food is absolutely dreamy, especially when served along the pristine seaside of where it originates from. And for Israeli-born British Chef Yotam Ottolenghi, he would choose this exact setup for his last meal.

The chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author shared details in his column in The Guardian about where he would want his last meal to take place, and what it would be comprised of. For starters, he would want to be on the small teardrop-shaped Greek island of Kea — one hour from Athens by ferry — surrounded by friends and family. A beach shack would supply morning mojitos and a leisurely feast would follow after, where Ottolenghi would rather leave the cooking to a local chef for a more hands-off day.

Now the important part, the food: Ottolenghi would prefer a table filled with Greek meze for his last meal. There would be small plates of grilled lamb cutlets marinated in citrus and herbs, and a grilled octopus salad featuring capers, celery, paprika, and lemon. The chef is known for his Middle Eastern and Mediterranean vegetable-forward dishes, especially those that feature roasted eggplants with the perfect texture. Naturally, his last meal would include dishes like garlicky aubergine with tahini sauce, along with beet-infused yogurt, roasted red peppers with feta, and a fava puree made from yellow split peas. There would be a generous serving of fried calamari, followed by white peaches with cream for dessert.